PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Sixteen-year-old Plymouth North Junior Parker Goodall proudly showed off the white boutonniere on the lapel of his blue tux Friday night.

It’s a suit picked specifically for his junior prom date Jacqui Tripp. “It’s her favorite color,” said Parker.

“He said will you be my Cinderella to the dance so I said of course,” said Jacqui.

It was a day Parker’s Mom Colleen thought she’d never see. “We actually didn’t expect Parker to live when he was born and to get to this point it does take a village,” Colleen said.

Parker has the rare genetic disorder, Prader-Willi syndrome. It effects his growth, cognitive function, behavior and appetite. It also prevents him from ever feeling full, making access to food dangerous.

“Parker is never alone. He always has another adult with him or another responsible individual,” said Colleen.

His friends and Jacqui came together to make sure he had a special night. Parker said he was excited about dinner, dancing and of course spending time with his prom date.