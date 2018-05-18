  • WBZ TV

NEWTON (CBS) – A bear that set up shop in a Newton tree earlier this week had to be euthanized as experts suspect the animal was hit by a car.

The bear quickly became the talk of the city after being spotted in the area of Crystal Lake. Authorities believed the bear came to Newton by walking along the MBTA’s Green Line tracks.

bear3 Newton Bear Euthanized, Was Likely Hit By Car

The bear was found and captured Wednesday night. (Photo credit: Environmental Police)

The bear made its way up on a tree on Centre Street. A day later the animal was tranquilized in hopes it could be relocated.

But after the bear was taken to Tufts Wildlife Clinic by Massachusetts Environmental Police, tests showed multiple fractures and other wounds. Veterinarians believe the bear was likely hit by a car.

Experts decided rehabilitation was not an option and euthanized the animal.

