BRAINTREE (CBS) – A parent who was removed from a Braintree elementary school Friday was found to have a handgun in his backpack.

Braintree Police were called to Ross Elementary School after someone called, concerned about the well-being of 36-year-old Michael Vacher, who has a child at the school.

The school was placed in lockdown as a precaution.

Police say Vacher waited in the main office with the school principal until police arrived and removed him. He was transported by ambulance for medical attention.

After he was removed from the school, police found the handgun in a backpack he had brought to the school. Braintree Police said that at no time did the parent threaten anyone or say they had a weapon.

Once Vacher was removed, the lockdown was lifted, and the school returned to its normal day, authorities said.

“The decision to go into lockdown is always made with the utmost concern for student and staff safety. School staff did an outstanding job responding to this situation, which is drilled several times every year. We appreciate the outstanding and immediate response of the Braintree Police Department, who handled the situation with the seriousness and professionalism that continues to keep us all safe.”

Vacher, who was a licensed gun owner, was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds and unlawful storage of a firearm. He will be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.