BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police officer charged with driving drunk in a crash that nearly killed a man will be in court Friday.

Domemic Columbo, 39, has been indicted on drunk driving and assault and battery charges in the January 1 crash. He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

Columbo was off-duty when his pickup truck slammed into the back of a car at the intersection of Columbia Road and Ceylon Street in Dorchester.

Jose Teixeira, 21, was a passenger in that car and less than a mile from his home. He was in a coma for two weeks and spent two months in the hospital. He told WBZ-TV he’s still recovering from massive internal injuries and just two weeks ago doctors rebuilt his skull. The driver was also hurt.

Columbo is a six-year veteran of the force. He has been on paid administrative leave since the crash. Some are upset he is free on personal recognizance.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s office says Columbo did not receive preferential treatment, telling WBZ that prosecutors did not believe Columbo was a flight risk and that’s why they didn’t ask for bail.

Teixeira says he faces mounting medical bills, a daily regimen of medications and weekly therapy with more surgeries to come.

“I feel so lucky like a second life,” he told WBZ’s Beth Germano earlier this week. He is still hoping to return to work and to school where he wants to study to be a nurse.