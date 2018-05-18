  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Paul Burton
BOSTON (CBS) – A young man took the stand to describe the moment he was shot by a man he thought was his trusted mentor. That mentor was a minister and a high school dean, but, prosecutors say, he was also a drug dealer and a slump in sales may have driven him to pull the trigger.

Luis Rodriguez testified in court naming Shaun Harrison, a former English High School employee, as the individual who shot him in the head.

reverend Man Says Former Mentor, High School Employee Shot Him

Shaun Harrison (WBZ-TV)

In his testimony, Rodriguez recounted, how he had had a tough childhood, but befriended Harrison at school. Rodriguez later began selling marijuana for him. “I just can’t believe someone I look up to would do this to me,” the 20-year-old remarked.

Rodriguez suffered a broken jaw, paralysis to the left side of his face and 50% hearing loss.

luis Man Says Former Mentor, High School Employee Shot Him

Luis Rodriguez in court (WBZ-TV).

“I just hit the floor, I got shot and I said, ‘am I gonna die? Am I gonna die?'” Rodriguez recalled in the emotional testimony.

Harrison is facing drug and gun charges for the 2015 incident which occurred on Boston’s Magazine Street and has been fired from his job at the English High School.

