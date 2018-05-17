Filed Under:Local TV, Officer Sean Gannon, Tom Latanowich, Yarmouth Police

YARMOUTH (CBS) – Newly released records reveal the frantic moments after police say Thomas Latanowich shot and killed Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, including a phone call where the suspect told his ex-girlfriend he had “killed a cop.”

A judge just unsealed the police report on Thursday.

As police surrounded the house, Latanowich was holed up the in the attic of a Marston Mills home. That’s when the report says the suspect with a massive criminal history left a voicemail for his ex-girlfriend saying “I shot a cop…I killed a cop.”

arraign I Killed A Cop: Police Say Suspect Called Ex Girlfriend After Shooting Yarmouth Officer

Tom Latanowich leaves the courtroom after being arraigned in the death of Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (WBZ-TV)

Gannon and other officers were at the property to serve an arrest warrant for Latanowich, who had recently violated his probation. Gannon and his K-9 partner Nero were both shot in the head as they searched the attic.

As police tried to get Latanowich to surrender, the newly released report says Latanowich called 911 and asked to speak with his ex-girlfriend.

gannon1 I Killed A Cop: Police Say Suspect Called Ex Girlfriend After Shooting Yarmouth Officer

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Gannon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police – Facebook)

She eventually showed up at the scene to help get him out of the house and officers arrested him.

That ex-girlfriend was the same person who accused Latanowich of strangling her while she was pregnant. He also allegedly slashed her tires in 2017.

As the I-Team first reported, Gannon actually testified in that case and faced his accused killer in court. But a judge dismissed the charges when she refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

