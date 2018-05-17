LOWELL (CBS) – A judge isn’t buying the claim that a Lowell State Representative choked one of his challengers, and poses a threat to his safety.

Sam Meas took Rady Mom, the man he’s running against, to court trying to get a harassment protection order against him. Meas used to be his campaign manager. Now he’s one of his challengers.

“The exchange that Mr. Mom and I had was full of profanities. I cannot describe it in an interview,” said Meas.

In four incidents, he says Mom was overly aggressive. He says the most serious was at a party they both attended at a Lowell banquet hall earlier this month. “He became very belligerent. He grabbed me, my hand, choked my throat, pulled the collar of my shirt down, and put his fist against my ribcage,” said Meas.

The owner of the Pailin City banquet hall told WBZ he looked through security footage, and saw nothing like that.

Mom denied the accusations in court. “Did you say obscenities, profanities,” asked his attorney John Cox. “No sir.” “Did you squeeze his hand extra tight?” “Just a normal shake as I always do,” said Mom. The two even demonstrated how Mom says he enthusiastically shook hands and hugged Meas that day.

Judge David Frank denied the request for the protective order, but the matter may not be over. There is a police report on file at Woburn District Court accusing Mom of simple assault. It’s unknown at this point whether police and prosecutors will go forward with that.