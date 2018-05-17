PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Excitement is hitting a fever pitch in England over this weekend’s royal wedding, but across the pond, Americans are also getting in on the fun.

We went to a local shop that sells all things British where the royal wedding is giving business a royal shot in the arm. “We’ve got all these commemoratives shipped over from England, made in England,” says Unity MacLean, the owner of the British Imports shop in Plymouth.

She’s having trouble keeping the royal wedding goodies on the shelf. “It’s been very good for me. Thank you Harry, wherever you are,” she says.

There are tote bags, commemorative tea towels, the happy couple on plates and mugs. “Everybody likes to have a mug because it’s something you can keep forever,” says Unity.

Since Meghan Markle, an American, is marrying into the royal family, people on this side of the pond are paying extra attention. “I think finally, the royal family is getting an American into the family. An American they like, that they can respect and admire. I think she’s great. I think she’s perfect. I think she’s finally dragging the royal family into the modern era,” says Unity.

Paula Nisula was shopping in the store, getting ready for the wedding, with an assist from her daughter. “She gave me some lovely, embroidered tea towels from England, and she gave me my tiara to wear, and a beautiful mug with Harry and Meghan on it. “The tiara I’ve used before. I used it for William and Kate,” Paula says.

And for all of you having early morning watch parties, a breakfast suggestion. “I would definitely have English bangers, plenty of English bacon, baked beans, potatoes and of course mushrooms and grilled tomatoes,” says Unity.

And wash all that down with tea, lots of tea.

Stay with WBZ and CBS News for everything royal wedding. We’ll kick off our coverage Saturday morning at 4am, with the wedding ceremony expected to begin at 7am, eastern time.