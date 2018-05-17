  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Alumni Game, Boston Red Sox, Fenway Park, Pedro Martinez, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in 25 years, the Red Sox will be hosting an alumni game at Fenway Park.

The game will take place on Sunday, May 27, and it will last three innings. It’s scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and fans with tickets to the 1:05 p.m. Red Sox-Rays game will be able to attend.

The rosters will include the following players:

MANAGERS
Dwight Evans
Luis Tiant

PLAYERS
Wade Boggs
Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd
Orlando Cabrera
Scott Cooper
Jim Corsi
Lenny DiNardo
Alan Embree
Rich Garces
Jonny Gomes
Mike Greenwell
Sam Horn
Chris Howard
Bill Lee
Darren Lewis
Steve Lomasney
Derek Lowe
Mike Lowell
Julio Lugo
Steve Lyons
Keith MacWhorter
Pedro Martinez
Lou Merloni
Rick Miller
Mike Myers
Troy O’Leary

The last time the Red Sox hosted an alumni game, it was held in May of 1993.

