BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in 25 years, the Red Sox will be hosting an alumni game at Fenway Park.

The game will take place on Sunday, May 27, and it will last three innings. It’s scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and fans with tickets to the 1:05 p.m. Red Sox-Rays game will be able to attend.

The rosters will include the following players:

MANAGERS

Dwight Evans

Luis Tiant PLAYERS

Wade Boggs

Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd

Orlando Cabrera

Scott Cooper

Jim Corsi

Lenny DiNardo

Alan Embree

Rich Garces

Jonny Gomes

Mike Greenwell

Sam Horn

Chris Howard

Bill Lee

Darren Lewis

Steve Lomasney

Derek Lowe

Mike Lowell

Julio Lugo

Steve Lyons

Keith MacWhorter

Pedro Martinez

Lou Merloni

Rick Miller

Mike Myers

Troy O’Leary

The last time the Red Sox hosted an alumni game, it was held in May of 1993.