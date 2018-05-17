PEPPERELL (CBS) – Some parents in Pepperell are upset after finding out a former PTO treasurer who admitted to taking funds earmarked for kids, is not facing criminal charges.

According to police documents obtained by WBZ, Jennifer Rakiey admitted to transferring more than $68,000 from the account for The Varnum Brook Elementary School Parent Teacher Association to her personal account. She told police she did it to “protect the money from fraud.”

PTO officials voted not to press charges against Rakiey if the former treasurer, who they fired, agreed to pay back the full amount. Rakiey paid the money back by May 1 and PTO officials told Pepperell Police they didn’t want to move forward with the case.

Pepperell Police released a statement saying they had to close the case because PTO officials did not want to pursue it.

Parent Matt Chapman told WBZ that he feels Rakiey could now go do this to another organization because her infractions won’t show up in a CORI check.