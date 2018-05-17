WELLESLEY (CBS) – From high school to college students, thousands are donning caps and gowns this month. But one trio at Mass Bay Community College is making graduation a family affair.

“It means everything to me. I feel so blessed to be able to share this experience with my daughters,” Eugenia Lee said.

Balancing work and families, they made a decision years ago and never gave up.

“It was just so intimidating,” Quiana Lee said. “We’re in college with a bunch of young people.”

“Juggling kids and juggling school and work. I was like oh my God how am I going to do it?” Tanisha said.

They did it together.

“Whatever she’s strong in, I’m weak in. She’d take over. Then she’d take over. She’s the business, she’s the math,” said Eugenia. “She kept pushing me and pushing me. You got this.”

All the while, setting a priceless example for the seven kids between them.

“So happy we can share this together and keep moving on together,” Eugenia said. “I know from this I can go a lot further. That’s the goal.”

And although there is much to celebrate, that will have to wait until the weekend. After all, it was a school night for the next generation of Lee students.