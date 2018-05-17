  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:Juli McDonald, Mass Bay Community College

WELLESLEY (CBS) – From high school to college students, thousands are donning caps and gowns this month. But one trio at Mass Bay Community College is making graduation a family affair.

“It means everything to me. I feel so blessed to be able to share this experience with my daughters,” Eugenia Lee said.

Balancing work and families, they made a decision years ago and never gave up.

“It was just so intimidating,” Quiana Lee said. “We’re in college with a bunch of young people.”

lee Mother, 2 Daughters Graduate From College Together

Tanisha, Eugenia and Quiana Lee (WBZ-TV)

“Juggling kids and juggling school and work. I was like oh my God how am I going to do it?” Tanisha said.

They did it together.

“Whatever she’s strong in, I’m weak in. She’d take over. Then she’d take over. She’s the business, she’s the math,” said Eugenia. “She kept pushing me and pushing me. You got this.”

All the while, setting a priceless example for the seven kids between them.

“So happy we can share this together and keep moving on together,” Eugenia said. “I know from this I can go a lot further. That’s the goal.”

And although there is much to celebrate, that will have to wait until the weekend. After all, it was a school night for the next generation of Lee students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s