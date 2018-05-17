BOSTON (CBS) – There are a lot of little Benjamins and Emmas in Massachusetts.

Records released by the Social Security Administration Thursday show those are the most popular boys and girls names in the Bay State for 2017.

Benjamin has been the most popular name for boys in Massachusetts since 2012, according to the numbers. Emma took the top spot back from Olivia for girls – the two names have traded places in recent years.

The data comes from last year’s Social Security card applications. Emma is also the most popular name in the country for girls, while Liam is No. 1 for boys.

Top 10 Baby Boy Names In Massachusetts

1. Benjamin

2. William

3. Liam

4. Lucas

5. Noah

6. James

7. Logan

8. Jacob

9. John

10. Michael

Top 10 Baby Girl Names In Massachusetts

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Charlotte

4. Sophia

5. Isabella

6. Amelia

7. Ava

8. Evelyn

9. Abigail

10. Mia