WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 95 in Weston early Thursday morning.

The truck crashed on the ramp from the Pike to 95 north just before 3 a.m. No one was seriously hurt, but the wreck also blocked the ramp from 95 north to the Pike.

A crane was brought in to remove the semi, and the ramp was re-opened to traffic around 6:20 a.m.

Everyone holding their breath on-scene when overturned semi was rolled back over off 128/ the Pike… you can hear the trailer tearing apart @wbz @BrePWBZ pic.twitter.com/yBEKP5wwWD — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) May 17, 2018

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

The driver, who is from California, told WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni he was transporting produce for Boston Market.