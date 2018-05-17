  • WBZ TVOn Air

WESTON

WESTON (CBS) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on a ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike to Route 95 in Weston early Thursday morning.

The truck crashed on the ramp from the Pike to 95 north just before 3 a.m. No one was seriously hurt, but the wreck also blocked the ramp from 95 north to the Pike.

westontruck Tractor Trailer Rolls Over On Mass Pike Ramp To I 95

The truck crashed on a ramp from the Mass Pike to Route 95 early Thursday morning. (Photo credit: Weston Fire Dept.)

A crane was brought in to remove the semi, and the ramp was re-opened to traffic around 6:20 a.m.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

The driver, who is from California, told WBZ-TV’s Nick Giovanni he was transporting produce for Boston Market.

