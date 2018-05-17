MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Bullets flew in a New Hampshire neighborhood early Thursday morning, leaving holes in an apartment near where a 12-year-old boy was sleeping.

Manchester Police was called to Central Street between Union and Beech Streets around 12:30 a.m. Officers found bullet holes in the window of an apartment where a woman and her son live.

No one was injured by what police called a “reckless act.”

Several bullets hitting a #Manchester home. The bullets going into a bedroom where a 12 year old boy slept. More details on @wbz pic.twitter.com/Jhu6veTCit — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) May 17, 2018

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and spoke to several residents in the area. Multiple spent shell casings were found outside the apartment.

No arrests have been made.