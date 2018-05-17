HAVERHILL (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman after a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday night. The victim, a 20-year-old Haverhill man, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck at the corner of Washington and Shepherd Street when he was shot by a person in a passing car.

The person driving the Dodge pickup truck took the victim to Haverhill City Hall where firefighters treated him.

He was taken to Merrimac Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.

“This is an active and fluid investigation and we will not comment on suspects or possible motive at this time,” the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Friends of the victim gathered at the scene of the shooting late Thursday night and said he did nothing wrong.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.