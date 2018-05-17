  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMLive It Up With Donna Drake
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill, Haverhill Police, liam martin, Shooting

HAVERHILL (CBS) – Police are searching for the gunman after a deadly drive-by shooting Thursday night. The victim, a 20-year-old Haverhill man, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck at the corner of Washington and Shepherd Street when he was shot by a person in a passing car.

The person driving the Dodge pickup truck took the victim to Haverhill City Hall where firefighters treated him.

He was taken to Merrimac Valley Hospital and then airlifted to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston where he was pronounced dead.

“This is an active and fluid investigation and we will not comment on suspects or possible motive at this time,” the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Friends of the victim gathered at the scene of the shooting late Thursday night and said he did nothing wrong.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s