  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brockton, Local TV, Shooting Arrest

BROCKTON (CBS) – Two people have been charged in a Saturday night double shooting in Brockton that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Bethgy Cator, 26, was killed while inside an SUV that was parked outside the Brockton Mini-Mart. Another man remains hospitalized with injuries suffered in the shooting.

shooting1 2 Charged In Deadly Brockton Double Shooting

Police on scene of a fatal Brockton shooting. (WBZ-TV

On Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Renardo Williams of Brockton and Chanel Martins of Taunton. The pair was spotted on Interstate 84 East in Sturbridge and arrested.

Williams is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder. Martins is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s