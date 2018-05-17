BROCKTON (CBS) – Two people have been charged in a Saturday night double shooting in Brockton that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Bethgy Cator, 26, was killed while inside an SUV that was parked outside the Brockton Mini-Mart. Another man remains hospitalized with injuries suffered in the shooting.

On Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Renardo Williams of Brockton and Chanel Martins of Taunton. The pair was spotted on Interstate 84 East in Sturbridge and arrested.

Williams is charged with murder and assault with intent to murder. Martins is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.