BOSTON (CBS) – Prosecutors say an East Boston elementary school gym teacher was drunk when he inappropriately touched four 10-year-old girls.

Nicholas Speller, a 31-year-old gym teacher at Kennedy Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

He is charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old. Speller was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

One student alleged Speller cornered her in a closet and shut the door. Two others say incidents happened on the soccer field, while a fourth grader claims Speller touched her chest, then apologized and whispered he wanted her to come with him.

During Speller’s arraignment on Thursday, prosecutors said the girls went to the principal immediately after the incidents to report what happened. The teacher was allegedly drunk and appeared disoriented at the time of his arrest.

Speller’s attorney called the accusations “vague” and said the teacher denies the allegations.

A judge ordered Speller held on $2,500 bail. The prosecution had asked for bail to be set at $10,000.

Bishop Henry Moultrie of Mission Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ was in the courtroom to support Speller, a member of his congregation. Moultire said Speller does not drink and is a man of integrity.

“Shock. Not surprise, shock,” Moultrie said of the allegations. “Outstanding young man.”

Parents from the school, meanwhile, were also stunned.

“I’m still in shock,” said parent Frank Cortez, who added that he spoke with his stepdaughter after receiving an alert from the school. “I spoke to her and told her is anything going on? She said no, he’s a great guy.”

Sandra Matta said there had never been issues at the school previously.

“This school has been a good place for my son I feel like it’s a safe place to be for the kids, but you know you have to be prepared for anything and I’m so glad the teachers called the police and everything was under control,” said Matta.