Isaiah is a smart, engaging, and observant boy of African-American and Caucasian descent. When asked to describe himself, Isaiah says that he is funny, fun-loving and curious. Isaiah loves to draw and paint, and hopes to become an artist when he grows up. He also enjoys building things and feels that one of his greatest talents is building “massive buildings” with kinetics and Legos. Isaiah also likes to go for walks and play sports such as baseball and basketball. Isaiah’s favorite color is red and he loves animals.

In school, Isaiah receives extra supports to address some learning challenges and to help him stay focused in class.

Isaiah has experienced loss in his life, and is eager to build connections with caring adults and to become part of a loving family! His ideal family will be able to provide him with support, guidance, structure and understanding. Isaiah is legally freed for adoption and will do well in a home of any constellation where he can be an only child. Isaiah has a close relationship with his two younger sisters in Massachusetts who he sees monthly and it would be in Isaiah’s best interest for these visits to continue.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.