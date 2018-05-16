MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – Residents were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday morning after a man opened fire on police and barricaded himself inside a Middleboro home.

Middleboro Police and deputies from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department were serving a warrant around 9:30 a.m. on Wareham Street. As officers approached the home, a man fired shots with a long gun.

No officers were hit. Police took cover and set up a perimeter around the house.

SWAT teams were called to the scene. Several hours after the initial incident, the man remained inside the home.

Wareham Street, which is also known as Route 28, is closed in both directions between Interstate 495 and Spruce Street.

Residents from Smith Street to Spruce Street are asked to shelter in place. Everyone else is urged to avoid the area.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter was called in to assist. The ramp to Interstate 495 North, Exit 3, is closed.