BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Light will soon join other Patriots greats in the team’s Hall of Fame.

The offensive lineman was voted in by New England fans and will become the 27th person inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 29. Light spent 11 years in New England protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, and was a part of the franchise’s historic run of nine division championships, five AFC crowns and three Super Bowls titles.

Light was drafted by the Patriots 48th overall out of Purdue in 2001 and anchored the New England offensive line for over a decade. He played in 155 regular-season games with 153 starts, and started all 20 postseason games during his career.

“For 11 seasons, Matt’s many accomplishments, both on and off the field, made him the consummate Patriot,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a release. “His contributions helped the Patriots become champions on the field and in the community. For more than a decade, Matt fearlessly protected Tom Brady’s blind side and played an immeasurably important role in delivering three Super Bowl titles and five conference championships. As proud as I am of Matt’s many contributions to those championship teams, I truly believe that his lasting legacy will be measured by the many positive things he and his wife, Susie, have done to help others in the community. Their investment in the lives of children will pay dividends for generations to come.”

Light will join Kevin Faulk (2016), Troy Brown (2012) and Tedy Bruschi (2013) as the fourth player to enter The Hall as a career Patriot with three Super Bowl rings. His induction ceremony will be held on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place and is free to the public.

Light will also be honored with a halftime ceremony during the Patriots home game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 30.