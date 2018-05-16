BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of young women were ready to “say yes to the dress” in Roxbury Wednesday night.

“A lot of dresses at like Macy’s and Nordstrom’s and stuff they’re very expensive,” said one student.

But not these — they’re free — donated to low income Boston high schoolers for their upcoming proms, dances, and graduations by online clothing entrepreneur Sam Sisakhti.

“First of all a lot of them say they’ve never had a new item before,” said Sisakhti.

A free dress is certainly great, but the man behind this is hoping to empower these teens well beyond prom night.

“The dress is like the window into their ears,” Sisakhti said.

The dress is part of his “Believe in Yourself” project, backed by community professionals who volunteer to mentor the youngsters to inspire and motivate.

“It makes you feel good about yourself even if people are bringing you down,” one student said.

“In my mind I’m going to know that there are people here to help me,” another student said.

Indeed 100 girls who couldn’t afford that special event will now fit right in with confidence.

“I just feel like they just want like all the women to know that they can be who they want to be,” another student said.

Beginning with a dress and a smile.

Sam Sisakhti helped 4,000 girls last year with dresses and mentoring. He’s shooting for 10,000 nationwide this year. His website is Believeinyourself.org