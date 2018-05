BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston elementary school gym teacher is accused of assaulting a child.

Boston Police officers responded to the Kennedy Elementary School in East Boston at about 4:30 pm Wednesday and arrested 31-year-old Nicholas Speller of Malden.

Speller was charged with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He has been placed on administrative leave and is scheduled to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Thursday.