BOSTON (CBS) — A dog that was stolen from the Animal Rescue League of Boston has been returned.

The shelter said Wednesday the two-year-old pit bull-type dog came back “unharmed and in good spirits.”

Nick the dog had been missing for over a month. Employees said a 55-year-old man and a woman came in on April 8 and expressed interest in adopting him. The pair took Nick for a walk and never returned.

“Late Tuesday evening, a concerned citizen contacted the MSPCA call center with a tip about Nick and his location. MSPCA immediately notified ARL, who picked up Nick and transported him safely back to ARL’s Boston Animal Care & Adoption Center,” said the ARL in a written statement.

The shelter also thanked the MSPCA, Boston Police and the media for assisting in the search for Nick.