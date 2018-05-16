Filed Under:CBS Scene, CBS Sporting Club, Foxboro, Local TV, Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH (CBS) — CBS Scene will reopen as the CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place this July.

The sports bar/restaurant was closed for renovations in early 2018 after 10 years in business.

cbssportingclub CBS Scene To Reopen As CBS Sporting Club In Patriot Place

The CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place. (WBZ-TV)

Co-owners, The Kraft Group and CBS, have signed BNEG on to manage the new restaurant. They say the “newly renovated gastro sports pub” will be modern and have cutting-edge technology throughout.

The space will also have stadium-style seating, a large indoor bar, and an updated outdoor patio and bar.

CBS Sporting Club will hold a job fair from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on May 23 to fill all positions.

For more information on job opportunities, please visit www.harri.com/bneg or email JPerry@bneg.com.

