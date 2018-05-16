FOXBOROUGH (CBS) — CBS Scene will reopen as the CBS Sporting Club at Patriot Place this July.

The sports bar/restaurant was closed for renovations in early 2018 after 10 years in business.

Co-owners, The Kraft Group and CBS, have signed BNEG on to manage the new restaurant. They say the “newly renovated gastro sports pub” will be modern and have cutting-edge technology throughout.

The space will also have stadium-style seating, a large indoor bar, and an updated outdoor patio and bar.

CBS Sporting Club will hold a job fair from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on May 23 to fill all positions.

For more information on job opportunities, please visit www.harri.com/bneg or email JPerry@bneg.com.