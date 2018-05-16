BOSTON (CBS) — Whether you drive a car to work or jump on a train, big changes are in the works for Boston-area roads and rails. Here’s a list of the multi-million dollar projects currently in the works for MassDOT and the MBTA.
Upcoming MassDOT Projects:
ALLSTON INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Will straighten the Mass Pike and open up old rail yards to residential and commercial use. More info.
Estimated Cost: $1 Billion
Estimated Completion: 2025 (Phase I)
I-95 ADD-A-LANE
Will provide additional travel lane and shoulder on I-95 from Route 24 in Randolph to Route 9 in Wellesley. More info.
Cost: $350 Million
Estimated Completion: Spring 2019
LONGFELLOW BRIDGE
Will bring the historic bridge up to code and improve accessibility. More info.
Cost: $300 Million
Estimated Completion: August 2018
COMMONWEALTH AVENUE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Will restore the deteriorating bridge that carries Comm. Ave and the Green Line over the Mass Pike. More info.
Cost: $110 Million
Estimated Completion: 2019
EVERETT/MEDFORD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, REVERE BEACH PARKWAY
Will replace non-operating drawbridge with new fixed bridge. More info
Cost: $81 Million
Estimated Completion: 2020
METHUEN ROTARY
Will alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety. More info.
Cost: $66 Million
Estimated Completion: Summer 2018
TOBIN BRIDGE REPAIRS
Will repair the upper and lower decks of Tobin Bridge. More info.
Cost: $41 Million
Estimated Completion: 2020
Upcoming MBTA Projects
SOUTH COAST RAIL SERVICES
Will restore Commuter Rail service between Boston and southeastern Mass., including New Bedford, Taunton and Fall River. More info.
Cost: $3.2 Billion
Estimated Completion: Unknown
Phase I/Middleboro Line estimated completion in 2022 at a cost of $935 million.
GREEN LINE EXTENSION
Will extend the MBTA’s Green Line into Somerville and Medford. More info.
Cost: $2.3 Billion
Estimated Completion: 2021
RED LINE SOUTH SIDE PROJECTS
Will renovate Wollaston Station, upgrade infrastructure and pay for 252 new Red Line cars. More info.
Cost: $911 Million
Estimated Completion: 2019
AUTOMATED FARE COLLECTION
Will eliminate cash transactions when boarding the T. More info.
Cost: $701 Million
Estimated Completion: 2021
COMMUTER RAIL POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL
Will allow on-board computers to slow down or stop a train if system detects a problem. More info.
Cost: $459 Million
Estimated Completion: End of 2018