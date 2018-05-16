  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Next, Local TV, TRANSPORTATION

BOSTON (CBS) — Whether you drive a car to work or jump on a train, big changes are in the works for Boston-area roads and rails. Here’s a list of the multi-million dollar projects currently in the works for MassDOT and the MBTA.

Upcoming MassDOT Projects:

ALLSTON INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Will straighten the Mass Pike and open up old rail yards to residential and commercial use. More info.

pik3 The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

The Allston interchange on the Massachusetts Turnpike. (WBZ)

Estimated Cost: $1 Billion
Estimated Completion: 2025 (Phase I)

I-95 ADD-A-LANE
Will provide additional travel lane and shoulder on I-95 from Route 24 in Randolph to Route 9 in Wellesley. More info.

128 lane widening The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

Making room on I-95 (WBZ)

Cost: $350 Million
Estimated Completion: Spring 2019

LONGFELLOW BRIDGE
Will bring the historic bridge up to code and improve accessibility. More info.

longfellow The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

Repair work on the Longfellow Bridge (WBZ)

Cost: $300 Million
Estimated Completion: August 2018

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT
Will restore the deteriorating bridge that carries Comm. Ave and the Green Line over the Mass Pike. More info.

pike3 The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

Working on the Comm. Ave bridge (WBZ).

Cost: $110 Million
Estimated Completion: 2019

EVERETT/MEDFORD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, REVERE BEACH PARKWAY
Will replace non-operating drawbridge with new fixed bridge. More info

Cost: $81 Million
Estimated Completion: 2020

METHUEN ROTARY
Will alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety. More info.

methuen rotary The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

The Methuen rotary project (Image credit: MassDOT)

Cost: $66 Million
Estimated Completion: Summer 2018

TOBIN BRIDGE REPAIRS
Will repair the upper and lower decks of Tobin Bridge. More info.

tobin The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

The Tobin Bridge (WBZ)

Cost: $41 Million
Estimated Completion: 2020

Upcoming MBTA Projects

SOUTH COAST RAIL SERVICES
Will restore Commuter Rail service between Boston and southeastern Mass., including New Bedford, Taunton and Fall River. More info.

south coast rail The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

A map showing the ambitions for South Coast Rail (Image credit: MassDOT)

Cost: $3.2 Billion
Estimated Completion: Unknown

Phase I/Middleboro Line estimated completion in 2022 at a cost of $935 million.

GREEN LINE EXTENSION
Will extend the MBTA’s Green Line into Somerville and Medford. More info.

green line extension map The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

The Green Line extension (Image credit: MassDOT)

Cost: $2.3 Billion
Estimated Completion: 2021

RED LINE SOUTH SIDE PROJECTS
Will renovate Wollaston Station, upgrade infrastructure and pay for 252 new Red Line cars. More info.

renovated wollaston station The Big Projects In The Works For Massachusetts Roads & Rails

What a renovated Wollaston Station will look like (Image credit: MBTA)

Cost: $911 Million
Estimated Completion: 2019

AUTOMATED FARE COLLECTION
Will eliminate cash transactions when boarding the T. More info.

Cost: $701 Million
Estimated Completion: 2021

COMMUTER RAIL POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL
Will allow on-board computers to slow down or stop a train if system detects a problem. More info.

Cost: $459 Million
Estimated Completion: End of 2018

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s