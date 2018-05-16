BOSTON (CBS) — Whether you drive a car to work or jump on a train, big changes are in the works for Boston-area roads and rails. Here’s a list of the multi-million dollar projects currently in the works for MassDOT and the MBTA.

Upcoming MassDOT Projects:

ALLSTON INTERCHANGE IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Will straighten the Mass Pike and open up old rail yards to residential and commercial use. More info.

Estimated Cost: $1 Billion

Estimated Completion: 2025 (Phase I)

I-95 ADD-A-LANE

Will provide additional travel lane and shoulder on I-95 from Route 24 in Randolph to Route 9 in Wellesley. More info.

Cost: $350 Million

Estimated Completion: Spring 2019

LONGFELLOW BRIDGE

Will bring the historic bridge up to code and improve accessibility. More info.

Cost: $300 Million

Estimated Completion: August 2018

COMMONWEALTH AVENUE BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Will restore the deteriorating bridge that carries Comm. Ave and the Green Line over the Mass Pike. More info.

Cost: $110 Million

Estimated Completion: 2019

EVERETT/MEDFORD BRIDGE REPLACEMENT, REVERE BEACH PARKWAY

Will replace non-operating drawbridge with new fixed bridge. More info

Cost: $81 Million

Estimated Completion: 2020

METHUEN ROTARY

Will alleviate traffic congestion and improve safety. More info.

Cost: $66 Million

Estimated Completion: Summer 2018

TOBIN BRIDGE REPAIRS

Will repair the upper and lower decks of Tobin Bridge. More info.

Cost: $41 Million

Estimated Completion: 2020

Upcoming MBTA Projects

SOUTH COAST RAIL SERVICES

Will restore Commuter Rail service between Boston and southeastern Mass., including New Bedford, Taunton and Fall River. More info.

Cost: $3.2 Billion

Estimated Completion: Unknown

Phase I/Middleboro Line estimated completion in 2022 at a cost of $935 million.

GREEN LINE EXTENSION

Will extend the MBTA’s Green Line into Somerville and Medford. More info.

Cost: $2.3 Billion

Estimated Completion: 2021

RED LINE SOUTH SIDE PROJECTS

Will renovate Wollaston Station, upgrade infrastructure and pay for 252 new Red Line cars. More info.

Cost: $911 Million

Estimated Completion: 2019

AUTOMATED FARE COLLECTION

Will eliminate cash transactions when boarding the T. More info.

Cost: $701 Million

Estimated Completion: 2021

COMMUTER RAIL POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL

Will allow on-board computers to slow down or stop a train if system detects a problem. More info.

Cost: $459 Million

Estimated Completion: End of 2018