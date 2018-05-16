Filed Under:Boston Fire Department, Firefighter Arrested, Local TV, Samuel Perez Rosado

BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter charged with raping a child was rushed to the hospital after a prison guard found him in medical distress early Wednesday morning.

Samuel Perez Rosado was arrested on Friday and arraigned Monday in South Boston Municipal Court. Prosecutors say he abused a child “known to him” for an extended period of time.

perez Boston Firefighter Facing Child Rape Charges Rushed To Hospital

Samuel Perez Rosado (Image credit Scott Eisen/Boston Globe)

Following his arraignment, Perez was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Suffolk County Jail officer was making his rounds when he found Perez in “medical distress.” Officers performed CPR until he was rushed to an area hospital.

Perez’s condition was not released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s