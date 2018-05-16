BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter charged with raping a child was rushed to the hospital after a prison guard found him in medical distress early Wednesday morning.

Samuel Perez Rosado was arrested on Friday and arraigned Monday in South Boston Municipal Court. Prosecutors say he abused a child “known to him” for an extended period of time.

Following his arraignment, Perez was ordered held on $50,000 bail.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Suffolk County Jail officer was making his rounds when he found Perez in “medical distress.” Officers performed CPR until he was rushed to an area hospital.

Perez’s condition was not released.