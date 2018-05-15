WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit part of New Hampshire earlier this month.

The NWS office in Gray, Maine took a closer look at the damage from a storm in the western part of the state on May 4 and determined it was caused by a tornado.

“The tornado initially touched down in the extreme southeastern corner of Charlestown near Fall Mountain Regional High School and then tracked for about 35 miles east-northeastward to near Route 127 in Webster,” the agency said in a statement.

Tornado Hit New Hampshire In Early May, Says National Weather Service

(WBZ-TV graphic)

“The most significant damage was observed in the Town of Warner where winds are estimated to have gusted to between 80 and 100 mph, giving the tornado an E-F1 rating.”

Tornado Hit New Hampshire In Early May, Says National Weather Service

(WBZ-TV graphic)

WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher said this is the second longest track tornado on record in New Hampshire, dating back to 1950.

