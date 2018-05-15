WEATHER ALERTTornado Watch For Worcester County, Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Mass.
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Investigators were back in a wooded area of Manchester to search for clues in a decades-old missing person case.

Twenty-five-year-old Denise Ann Daneault was last seen on June 8, 1980. She was a divorced mother of two living on Hayward Street. That night, she had gone out to a private social club and never returned.

Denise Ann Daneault, 25, disappeared on June 8, 1980. (Missing Persons Database photo)

On Tuesday, the FBI and local police were in the woods behind public housing units on Kimball Street. Months ago, they were brought to the same place by an anonymous tip and searched for a few days.

Search dogs led investigators to a particular area during their November search, but they were unable to dig into the frozen ground. After waiting for warmer weather, they may be able to dig into the dirt for clues.

