BOSTON (CBS) — For a few moments on Tuesday night, all of Cleveland was holding their breath.

LeBron James had to leave the floor late in the second quarter of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston after taking a Jayson Tatum shoulder to his jaw underneath the basket. James missed the second of his two free throws and J.R. Smith had to commit an intentional foul on the ensuing Boston possession so the Cavaliers could take James out of the game.

LeBron takes a shot on the jaw. The kind of thing that knocks a fighter out. He went to the locker room after the FTs. Concerning pic.twitter.com/VROoCGh094 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 16, 2018

He left the floor for the Cleveland locker room, which drew some boos from a frustrated Boston crowd, but James wasn’t gone for very long. He checked in a few minutes later, diagnosed with a neck strain, and continued to dominate the Celtics.

After scoring just 15 points in Cleveland’s Game 1 loss, James finished the first half of Game 2 with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting to go with six assists and four rebounds. The Cavaliers led 55-48 at the half.