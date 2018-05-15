BOSTON (CBS) — Lane Johnson really dislikes the New England Patriots.

With the way he talks about the New England franchise, you’d think he was yet another player upset that their team lost to the Patriots in a Super Bowl. But the Eagles offensive lineman is taking an extremely long victory lap following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII win over the Pats, and is once again talking a lot of smack talk about the five-time Super Bowl champs.

Johnson continued his verbal assault on the Patriots on Tuesday while appearing on former wrestler Steve Austin’s podcast. This time, the smack talk was about… smack talk.

“Here’s what pissed me off,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “The Patriots, obviously, I respect their coach, I respect Bill [Belichick], I respect Tom Brady, but just because the way that they won the Super Bowls, the Patriot Way, is that how everybody else is supposed to do the same thing? No, it’s not. And that’s what I got mad at, the arrogance by them.

“There was obviously some stuff behind closed doors. Their owner talking s— to our owner. Bill talking s— to our head coach [Doug Pederson] before the game. I’m not going to say it, but a lot of s— kind [of] built up to that, and I just got tired of hearing about it, man, to be honest.”

The old “I respect you, but…” move. It’s been a staple of Johnson’s off-season game when chatting about the Patriots.

Johnson also took aim at the Patriots shortly after the Super Bowl, calling them a “fear-based organization” on the Pardon My take podcast. He also made fun of Patriots players for sounding like robots (with a choice word mixed in) during interviews.

But it sounds like Johnson may get a chance to air his grievances with Belichick (and potentially Kraft) in the near future. The Patriots and Eagles might have a joint practice ahead of their preseason tilt in August, according to the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

The Patriots might have a joint practice with the Eagles in the third week of training camp. Lane Johnson can tell Belichick and Kraft all about his issues with them — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 15, 2018

It’s only preseason, but that game — and the days leading up to it — just got a whole lot more interesting.