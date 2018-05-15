WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Mass.
METHUEN (CBS) – Members of the Bomb Squad responded to an old school bus that exploded in a quiet Methuen neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, as police tried to arrest a suspect accused of making meth. The incident happened outside a home on Hitchingpost Lane at about 4:00 pm.

Sources tell the I-Team a man was apparently making meth in the old bus. When police moved in to arrest him, he set up the vehicle to explode.

He then took off when a large fireball erupted from it.

bus3 I Team: Suspect Rigged Bus To Explode When Police Tried To Arrest Him

An old school bus exploded in Methuen (WBZ-TV)

His name is Jeff Hewitt according to a Facebook photo released by Methuen Police. Officers caught up with him in Haverhill and he was taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

The small school bus was painted black and white. It also had the word “Nowhere” spray-painted on the front.

The bus was towed away from the neighborhood and police say there was no threat to surrounding homes from the explosion.

