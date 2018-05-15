WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday
DORCHESTER (CBS) — A shooting that injured one person in Dorchester shut down part of Intervale Street, not far from two schools and a park.

Boston Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Crime tape blocked off the area as they investigated.

intervalestreetshooting 19 Year Old Grazed In The Head By A Bullet In Dorchester

Boston Police block off a portion on Intervale Street to investigate a shooting Monday night (WBZ-TV)

According to police, a 19-year-old man’s head was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

shatteredwindows 19 Year Old Grazed In The Head By A Bullet In Dorchester

A red sedan has broken windows after a shooting on Intervale Street (WBZ-TV)

A nearby red sedan and a silver sedan were hit by gunfire, both had shattered windows and bullet holes.

There is no word on any arrests.

