DORCHESTER (CBS) — A shooting that injured one person in Dorchester shut down part of Intervale Street, not far from two schools and a park.

Boston Police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. Crime tape blocked off the area as they investigated.

According to police, a 19-year-old man’s head was grazed by a bullet. He was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A nearby red sedan and a silver sedan were hit by gunfire, both had shattered windows and bullet holes.

There is no word on any arrests.