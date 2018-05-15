BOSTON (CBS) – Two comedy stars are teaming up for an exclusive tour that starts in Boston.

Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart have announced seven performances together this June, and three of them are at Boston’s Wang Theatre on June 11, June 12 and June 13. The only other cities scheduled for the duo are Houston and El Paso, Texas.

Chappelle and Stewart recently took the stage together at Radio City Music Hall in August 2017.

Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” platform. Registration begins Monday and tickets officially go on sale Friday.