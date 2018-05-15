  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Juli McDonald
Filed Under:concord-carlisle high school, Juli McDonald

CONCORD (CBS) – A teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School is on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior.

Concord-Carlisle parents received a message from the superintendent, but they’re left with a lot of questions about what may have happened.

A faculty member at Concord-Carlisle High School has been placed on leave, absent from the campus since last week after school leaders learned of concerns within their community about his or her unprofessional conduct.

An investigation was launched, including Concord Police. The school has not released any information about the role of that staff member, how long he or she has worked at Concord-Carlisle, or any details about the alleged behavior.

In a message to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter wrote in part, “Confidentiality and privacy requirements constrain the information that we can share at this time. Student safety remains our top priority and is a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor confirmed that his department is investigating, but said the staff member in question has not been charged with anything yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s