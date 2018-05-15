CONCORD (CBS) – A teacher at Concord-Carlisle High School is on leave after being accused of inappropriate behavior.

Concord-Carlisle parents received a message from the superintendent, but they’re left with a lot of questions about what may have happened.

A faculty member at Concord-Carlisle High School has been placed on leave, absent from the campus since last week after school leaders learned of concerns within their community about his or her unprofessional conduct.

An investigation was launched, including Concord Police. The school has not released any information about the role of that staff member, how long he or she has worked at Concord-Carlisle, or any details about the alleged behavior.

In a message to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter wrote in part, “Confidentiality and privacy requirements constrain the information that we can share at this time. Student safety remains our top priority and is a responsibility that we take very seriously.”

Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor confirmed that his department is investigating, but said the staff member in question has not been charged with anything yet.