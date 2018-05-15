BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox reliever Carson Smith surrendered a home run on Monday evening. That was not the worst part of his night.

Smith suffered a subluxation in his throwing arm in rather embarrassing fashion. The right-hander threw his glove in the dugout upon completion of his inning of work, a move that caused an injury to his right arm — one that might keep him out for a long while.

Per Dombrowski, Carson Smith was mad when he left the game yesterday and threw his glove. That’s how his shoulder subluxed. They’re not expecting him back in 10 days. It’s got the potential to be a major injury. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) May 15, 2018

Carson Smith hurt his arm throwing his glove in the dugout after he left the game yesterday. "It's unfortunate," Dave Dombrowski said. No timetable. Went for testing today, MRI, needs a second opinion: "It's got the potential of being a major injury." — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 15, 2018

Alex Cora on Carson Smith — 'It wasn’t an easy conversation. He was honest. We talk about being honest, genuine and responsible. He was. But at the same time, it’s not good for us.' #RedSox — Bill Koch (@BillKoch25) May 15, 2018

The 28-year-old Smith pitched just 9.1 total innings over 11 appearances combined in 2016 and 2017, after the Red Sox acquired him (and Roenis Elias) for Wade Miley in a trade. This season, Smith has pitched 14.1 innings over 18 appearances, with a 3.77 ERA and 1.395 WHIP.

The home run Smith allowed to Khris Davis on Monday night turned out to be the winning run in a 6-5 Oakland victory over the Red Sox.

The Red Sox recalled Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Smith’s spot on the roster.