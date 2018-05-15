BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox reliever Carson Smith surrendered a home run on Monday evening. That was not the worst part of his night.
Smith suffered a subluxation in his throwing arm in rather embarrassing fashion. The right-hander threw his glove in the dugout upon completion of his inning of work, a move that caused an injury to his right arm — one that might keep him out for a long while.
The 28-year-old Smith pitched just 9.1 total innings over 11 appearances combined in 2016 and 2017, after the Red Sox acquired him (and Roenis Elias) for Wade Miley in a trade. This season, Smith has pitched 14.1 innings over 18 appearances, with a 3.77 ERA and 1.395 WHIP.
The home run Smith allowed to Khris Davis on Monday night turned out to be the winning run in a 6-5 Oakland victory over the Red Sox.
The Red Sox recalled Bobby Poyner from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Smith’s spot on the roster.