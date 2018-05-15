BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – There will be no senior prom for Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High students in 2019. The traditional rite of passage for seniors will be replaced with something called “Senior Sail,” a Boston Harbor cruise, which will be semi-formal instead of formal like the prom is.

One of the reasons for the decision, according to Principal Angela Watson, is because proms are so expensive for the students and their families.

Another reason she cited is safety, if the kids are all on a boat they can’t leave without being noticed, like they maybe could at a function hall. Many of the students WBZ talked to were upset about the decision, saying they preferred the traditional, formal dress-up of prom.

Watson says she can assure the kids will have a good time on “Senior Sail” saying, “We’re putting students on a yacht, in Boston, it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous.”

When kids get back from the boat trip, they will immediately go into their “Senior Lock-In.” That’s when kids all stay locked in at school with chaperones so no one is driving until the next morning.