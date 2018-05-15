ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A veteran Attleboro firefighter has passed away Monday after he collapsed at work.

Thomas Albert Cannon was 63. He had been with the Attleboro Fire Department for over 30 years.

According to the department, Cannon went into cardiac arrest at the beginning of his shift on Sunday afternoon “while performing truck and equipment checks.”

Other firefighters were able to revive him and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“I am very saddened at the news of Thomas Cannon’s line of duty death. He served our department with distinction and pride for over 30 years,” said Chief Lachance said in a written statement. “On behalf of the entire Attleboro Fire Department, I want to extend our love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced when they are finished.