WEATHER ALERTTornado Watch For Worcester County, Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Mass.
Filed Under:Attleboro, Firefighter Dies, Local TV

ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A veteran Attleboro firefighter has passed away Monday after he collapsed at work.

Thomas Albert Cannon was 63. He had been with the Attleboro Fire Department for over 30 years.

According to the department, Cannon went into cardiac arrest at the beginning of his shift on Sunday afternoon “while performing truck and equipment checks.”

attleboro fd1 Firefighter Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Fire Station

Black bunting hangs at the Attleboro Fire Department to mourn firefighter Thomas Cannon (Photo Courtesy: Attleboro Fire Department)

Other firefighters were able to revive him and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“I am very saddened at the news of Thomas Cannon’s line of duty death. He served our department with distinction and pride for over 30 years,” said Chief Lachance said in a written statement. “On behalf of the entire Attleboro Fire Department, I want to extend our love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced when they are finished.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s