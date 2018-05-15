BOSTON (AP) — Mark your calendars — and pray for a dry day.

The Boston Athletic Association says registration for next year’s Boston Marathon will open on Sept. 10.

The BAA said Tuesday it will again use a “rolling” registration to give the fastest qualifiers first dibs on a bib.

Athletes who’ve run at least 20 minutes faster than their age-graded qualifying standards will be the first to be allowed to register. Those who’ve beaten their standards by 10 minutes or more will follow. If there’s still room left, other qualifiers will get a shot.

The 123rd Boston Marathon will be run on April 15, 2019.

This year’s race was run in torrential rain and gusty winds. More than 2,500 competitors sought medical treatment, most for hypothermia.

