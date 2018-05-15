WEATHER ALERTTornado Watch For Worcester County, Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Mass.
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Boston Marathon Registration, Local TV

BOSTON (AP) — Mark your calendars — and pray for a dry day.

The Boston Athletic Association says registration for next year’s Boston Marathon will open on Sept. 10.

The BAA said Tuesday it will again use a “rolling” registration to give the fastest qualifiers first dibs on a bib.

Athletes who’ve run at least 20 minutes faster than their age-graded qualifying standards will be the first to be allowed to register. Those who’ve beaten their standards by 10 minutes or more will follow. If there’s still room left, other qualifiers will get a shot.

The 123rd Boston Marathon will be run on April 15, 2019.

This year’s race was run in torrential rain and gusty winds. More than 2,500 competitors sought medical treatment, most for hypothermia.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s