BOSTON (CBS) – Keep an eye to the sky Tuesday, our first widespread severe weather event is likely. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of southern New England in a “slight” or “enhanced” area for severe weather.

WHEN:

Highest threat for severe weather on Tuesday would be between the hours of 2pm and 9pm.

More specifically, between 2-6pm areas north and west of Boston and between 6-9pm in areas south and east of Boston.

IMPACTS:

The most significant threat would be damaging straight line wind gusts, perhaps out ahead of or during a line of severe thunderstorms. Gusts could briefly reach over 60mph.

There is also a risk of large hail (perhaps up to an inch in diameter) in some of the higher cloud topped thunderstorms.

Frequent and dangerous cloud to ground lightning is expected.

Brief, heavy downpours could produce street flooding/flash flooding…in some areas it may coincide with the evening commute.

While a tornado is unlikely, it cannot be completely ruled out.

SEEK SHELTER:

“When thunder roars, go indoors.”

As always we urge that you heed all thunderstorm watches and warnings and seek shelter immediately if you find yourself caught out in a storm. Stay tuned to WBZ-TV and CBSBoston.com for frequent updates on Tuesday.