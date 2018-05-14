SAUGUS (CBS) — A Saugus woman driving an SUV that was involved in a head-on crash with an MBTA bus has died.

MBTA Police on Monday identified the woman as 47-year-old Kathleen Callahan.

On Sunday afternoon, Callahan’s Ford SUV apparently clipped a parked car in the area of Essex and Felton Streets. It then veered into the opposite travel lane and hit an MBTA bus, police said.

Surveillance video captured the crash.

The loud sound of the crash also drew neighbors outside.

“There was a lot of commotion, a lot of people asking questions, and everybody was worried about the wellbeing of the lady,” said Efrain Lopez.

His granddaughter’s sedan was the parked car Callahan clipped before the crash. Both doors and the front wheel were damaged, he said.

There were four passengers on board. All four and the bus driver were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unclear.