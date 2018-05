BARRE (CBS) — Students at Quabbin Regional Middle-High School were ordered to shelter in place while the school was searched after a loaded gun clip was found inside the softball field dugout on Monday.

Barre and State Police responded around 7:45 a.m., said a Quabbin Regional Schools spokesperson, after the clip was found by a grounds crew member.

No weapons were found and the shelter in place has been lifted.

Police will continue to investigate how the clip ended up in the dugout.