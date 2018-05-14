BOSTON (CBS) — After an offseason of turmoil, one would assume that Patriots fans are ready for an important roster battle that will soon play out.

But nothing could have prepared them for this: We’re set for a punter competition come training camp.

Ryan Allen will have some opposition this summer, as the Patriots are reportedly signing undrafted free agent Corey Bojorquez to their 90-man roster. The lefty punter out of New Mexico must have impressed the New England brass during his tryout at rookie camp, enough that they’d give him a spot on their roster.

After New Mexico punter Corey Bojorquez attended Patriots rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, the club is moving forward with plans to sign him to the 90-man roster. Like incumbent punter Ryan Allen, Bojorquez is a left-footed punter. He also has experience as a holder. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 14, 2018

Allen, like Bojorquez, joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He beat out incumbent punter Zoltan Mesko in a move that some found shocking, despite Mesko’s cap hit that season. Now we’ll see if Bojorquez follows in Allen’s footsteps, and gives Allen the boot from his job. In addition to Bojorquez, the Patriots also had Rutgers punter Ryan Anderson at rookie camp for a tryout.

Patriots organized team activities (OTAs) begin next Monday at Gillette Stadium.