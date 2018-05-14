WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday
Whitman

WHITMAN (CBS) – There has been a sudden change of heart in one South Shore neighborhood.

The family of four year-old Shelby Feeney can move forward with construction on their Whitman home, after a neighbor complained that the new additions could lower their property value.

Shelby Feeney (WBZ-TV)

“As of this morning, they withdrew their objection,” Feeney family attorney Ron Whitney said Monday night.

Dan and Nicole Feeney are in the process of making their Erin Street home handicap accessible for their little girl born with a rare genetic disorder.

“That’s just such a huge relief,” said Nicole Feeney, Shelby’s mother. “She has vision and hearing loss, and she’s developmentally delayed, but she’s our sunshine girl.”

Ramp outside Shelby Feeney’s home (WBZ-TV)

The family and their supporters went before the Zoning Board Monday night, asking the town to back their project.

Shelby’s story of resilience moved neighbors and strangers to tears.

“This home will allow Shelby to live with her family the same way that we are all blessed to be able to do,” a woman said.

The Zoning Board approved the project unanimously. The Feeney’s plan to move forward with construction and if everything goes smoothly, they’ll be in their home with all the new additions in July.

