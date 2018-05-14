Filed Under:Child Rape, Daniel Escalante, Local TV, Massachusetts Most Wanted, Massachusetts State Police, Nevada

MARLBORO (CBS) — A man wanted by the Massachusetts State Police in connection with multiple sexual assaults against children has been arrested in Reno, Nevada.

Daniel Escalante, 42, formerly of Marlboro, was arrested by members of the US Marshals’ Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force Sunday night. He had been living in Nevada under an alias.

State Police announced the arrest Monday and detailed that in recent weeks, investigators had been intensively looking into Escalante’s whereabouts and then shared the information with Nevada authorities.

dlescalante captured Man Wanted For Child Rapes In Massachusetts Captured In Nevada

Mass. State Police announced that Daniel Escalante from the Mass. Most Wanted List has been arrested (Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police)

He had been on the Mass. Most Wanted List since late March.

Escalante faces five counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of assault with intent to rape a child, and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He is currently being held in Nevada on a fugitive of justice charge.

His alleged victims are from Marlboro or nearby towns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s