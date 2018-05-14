MARLBORO (CBS) — A man wanted by the Massachusetts State Police in connection with multiple sexual assaults against children has been arrested in Reno, Nevada.

Daniel Escalante, 42, formerly of Marlboro, was arrested by members of the US Marshals’ Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force Sunday night. He had been living in Nevada under an alias.

State Police announced the arrest Monday and detailed that in recent weeks, investigators had been intensively looking into Escalante’s whereabouts and then shared the information with Nevada authorities.

He had been on the Mass. Most Wanted List since late March.

Escalante faces five counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of assault with intent to rape a child, and four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He is currently being held in Nevada on a fugitive of justice charge.

His alleged victims are from Marlboro or nearby towns.