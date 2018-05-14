  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cold Case, denise ann daneault, Manchester, New Hampshire

MANCHESTER (CBS) — A search in connection with a missing person from 1980 is expected to begin in Manchester on Tuesday and last at least one day.

Twenty-five-year-old Denise Ann Daneault was last seen on June 8, 1980. She was a divorced mother of two leaving on Hayward Street. That night she had gone out to a private social club and never returned.

denise ann daneault Investigators Return To NH Woods To Search For 1980 Cold Case Clues

Denise Ann Daneault, 25, disappeared on June 8, 1980. (Missing Persons Database photo)

In November 2017, investigators searched a wooded area behind public housing units on Kimball Street. At the time, they said an anonymous tip had led them to the location. They will return to the same spot on Tuesday.

Manchester Police and FBI will be conducting the search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s