MANCHESTER (CBS) — A search in connection with a missing person from 1980 is expected to begin in Manchester on Tuesday and last at least one day.

Twenty-five-year-old Denise Ann Daneault was last seen on June 8, 1980. She was a divorced mother of two leaving on Hayward Street. That night she had gone out to a private social club and never returned.

In November 2017, investigators searched a wooded area behind public housing units on Kimball Street. At the time, they said an anonymous tip had led them to the location. They will return to the same spot on Tuesday.

Manchester Police and FBI will be conducting the search.