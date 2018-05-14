BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots on Friday released Tony Garcia, with the offensive tackle having played zero snaps for the team. By Monday, he was a member of the New York Jets.

The Jets claimed Garcia off waivers on Monday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots drafted Garcia in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Troy. He suffered blood clots in his lungs, which caused him to lose weight and miss his entire rookie season. He was reportedly working his way back to full health and figured to be in the competition to earn playing time at one of the tackle positions, which made Friday’s release somewhat surprising.

Regardless of Garcia’s circumstance, the Jets saw enough that they liked to put in the waiver claim.

The Patriots drafted tackle Isaiah Wynn in the first round of this year’s draft and also traded to acquire tackle Trent Brown from the 49ers during draft week.