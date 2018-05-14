BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The man charged with killing two innocent bystanders in Jamaica Plain earlier this month will be in court Monday.

Wilvin Guity, 28, of Dorchester, is charged with two counts of murder after police say he shot of 23-year-old Christopher Joyce and 58-year-old Clayborn Blair outside the Mildred Hailey Apartments on May 4.

Police Commissioner Bill Evans believes the men were unintended targets of gang violence.

Joyce was scheduled to graduate from Salem State University this month. Relatives say Blair was a father of three.

Guity was arrested Saturday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

