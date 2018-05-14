WEATHER ALERTDamaging Winds, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Common Cold, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – Could we be one step closer to a cure for the common cold? Scientists think so.

We often talk about the common cold like it’s one illness caused by one germ, but in reality, a cold can be triggered by almost 200 different viruses.

One of the most common classes, however, is rhinoviruses. Researchers at the Imperial College of London have developed a molecule that interferes with the rhinovirus’ ability to create a protective shell necessary for it to replicate.

Early studies in the lab are promising but it still needs to be tested in animal and human studies before it could hit the market.

