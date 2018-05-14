BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston firefighter has been charged with raping a child.

Boston Police arrested 38-year-old Samuel Perez Rosado Friday. He was arraigned Monday in South Boston Municipal Court and ordered held on $50,000 bail. Prosecutors said he abused a child “known to him” over a period of years.

He pleaded not guilty to one count each of rape of a child and assault and battery. Once he posts bail, Perez Rosado must surrender his passport and any guns he may own. He must also stay away from the child and any witnesses in the case.

The fire department has put him on administrative leave until the criminal investigation is finished.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the sensitivity of the investigation, the Boston Fire Department is unable to provide any further comment on this matter,” Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said in a statement.

Perez Rosado is due back in court June 13.