BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Children’s Hospital will unveil their new rooftop garden Tuesday.

The garden, which will be on top of the Berthiaume (Main) Building, comes nearly two years after the Prouty Garden was closed amid controversy to make room for another building.

According to the hospital, the garden opening will be the first of several similar spaces that will come in the next few years.

“The rooftop garden opening is part of the hospital’s first Garden Week celebration where staff, patients and families come together to enjoy the landscaping, impressive views of Boston and quiet spaces for reflection,” said the hospital.

It will also feature patient artwork in two canopies over a seating area.