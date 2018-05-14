  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston, Boston Children's Hospital, Local TV, Rooftop garden

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Children’s Hospital will unveil their new rooftop garden Tuesday.

The garden, which will be on top of the Berthiaume (Main) Building, comes nearly two years after the Prouty Garden was closed amid controversy to make room for another building.

roof3 Boston Childrens Hospital To Open New Rooftop Garden

Boston Children’s Hospital new rooftop garden. (WBZ-TV)

According to the hospital, the garden opening will be the first of several similar spaces that will come in the next few years.

roof1 Boston Childrens Hospital To Open New Rooftop Garden

Boston Children’s Hospital new rooftop garden. (WBZ-TV)

“The rooftop garden opening is part of the hospital’s first Garden Week celebration where staff, patients and families come together to enjoy the landscaping, impressive views of Boston and quiet spaces for reflection,” said the hospital.

It will also feature patient artwork in two canopies over a seating area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s